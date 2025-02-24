All Sections
Total of 96 combat clashes occurred on battlefield over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 February 2025, 08:33
Ukrainian soldiers with rifles. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 96 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians conducting the most intense attacks on the Kursk and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 23 February], the enemy conducted three missile strikes, using four missiles, and 52 airstrikes, dropping 106 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy hit [Ukrainian positions] over 5,000 times, including 145 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 3,250 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk and Zapadne twice.

On the Kupiansk front, four attacks occurred, but Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks, trying to break through near the settlements of Torske, Novoiehorivka, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka, Kuzmyne and towards Nove, Novoplatonivka, Shyikivka, Zelena Dolyna and Cherneshchyna.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted two attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Darivka, both of which were repelled.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Toretsk and Krymske nine times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 22 Russian assaults towards the settlements of Promin, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ulakly, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Leontovychi, Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka and Vodiane Druhe.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions near the village of Stepove once.

On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, no active combat activities were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 22 airstrikes, using 45 guided bombs, and struck the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 374 times, including seven times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian assault attacks.

