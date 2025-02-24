Russian attack destroys house in Kherson: Rescue workers find man's body – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Telegram of the State Emergency Service of Kherson Oblast

The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the night of 23-24 February. A man, 72, has been killed in the attack on a house, and rescue workers have retrieved his body from under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast

Quote from Oleksandr Prokudin: "A local resident was killed in a nighttime Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A man, 72, sustained fatal injuries as a result of a Russian attack on a house. Rescue workers retrieved his body from under the rubble."

Details: Rescue workers reported that fires broke out at two locations in Kherson during the nighttime attack after the strike. The fire damaged a house, an outbuilding, a car and a garage. The fires were quickly extinguished.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the village of Komyshany also came under Russian fire. A house caught fire, and firefighters put out the fire.

