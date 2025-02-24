All Sections
Denmark announces new €270m aid package for Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 24 February 2025, 13:24
Denmark announces new €270m aid package for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Danish government has announced an aid package worth 2bn Danish kroner (approx. €268m) for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Statement on the Danish government's website

Details: On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's main message is that Ukraine must establish the strongest position possible.

Quote: "In this regard, Denmark is allocating an additional 2bn Danish kroner to Ukraine. The money will be spent, among other things, on ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers and the development of a brigade-sized Ukrainian force together with the Nordic and Baltic countries."

Details: The Danish PM is taking part in official events in Kyiv, marking the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, along with the EU leadership and leaders of a number of European countries.

Quote from Mette Frederiksen: "I am proud that Denmark, together with the Nordic and Baltic countries, is at the forefront of supporting Ukraine. Now, we must hold on. Deliver more weapons. Faster. Donate to the Ukrainian defence industry, because we are at a crucial moment. What we do now will be decisive for future generations in Ukraine and Europe."

Background:

  • The Danish government reminds that this is the sixth visit of the Prime Minister to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
  • The Swedish government plans to provide Ukraine with air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (US$113 million).
  • Finland will contribute €4.5 million to support the second phase (2025-2027) of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU).

Denmarkaid for UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
