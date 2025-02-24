All Sections
Sweden announces donation of air defence systems to Ukraine worth almost US$113 million

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 01:22
The Swedish flag. Photo: Pixabay.com

The Swedish government has announced that it will donate air defence systems to Ukraine worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (almost US$113 million). 

Source: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Ebba Busch, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business, and Industry, and Minister of Education Johan Pehrson, cited by the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne 

Details: The authors noted that they "can now announce the purchase of air defence systems worth a total of 1.2 billion kronor to donate to Ukraine".

Advertisement:

The article specifies that Stockholm will send Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defence systems.

"By supporting Ukraine, we are strengthening our own security," the Swedish officials noted. 

Background: 

  • European Union countries have been discussing a military aid package for Ukraine amounting to at least €6 billion, aimed at strengthening the country’s strategic position ahead of the US-led negotiation with Russia. 
  • Politico’s article states that the aid package could be announced ahead of the symbolic visit of European commissioners to Kyiv scheduled for 24 February. 
  • Prior to this, the media outlet reported that the EU was considering a large-scale plan to increase defence spending and provide military aid to Ukraine, with funding expected to reach approximately €700 billion.

