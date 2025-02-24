All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US Secretary of Defense and US National Security Adviser avoid calling Russia aggressor in TV interview

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 24 February 2025, 14:07
US Secretary of Defense and US National Security Adviser avoid calling Russia aggressor in TV interview
Pete Hegseth. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two key members of US President Donald Trump's team, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz refused to call Russia an aggressor in a TV interview on Sunday.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hegseth and Waltz avoided direct answers to questions about whether Russia is an aggressor, portraying the issue as distracting from Trump's diplomacy.

Advertisement:

Quote from Pete Hegseth: "My question is, does all the finger-pointing and pearl-clutching make peace more likely?"

Details: Asked whether it is fair to say that Russia unprovokedly attacked Ukraine in 2022, he said: "Fair to say it’s a very complicated situation." Under pressure, he did admit that an "invasion into Ukraine" had taken place but did not name Russia.

For his part, Waltz evaded the question when asked to recognise Russia as the aggressor and instead began comparing Trump and Biden.

On Fox News, Waltz said that Trump is "the dealmaker-in-chief". 

Quote from Mike Waltz: "He’s the commander-in-chief. And it’s only because of his strength that we’re even in this position."

Background:

  • According to some reports, the Donald Trump administration asked Kyiv to withdraw a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's full-scale aggression and demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.
  • The United States introduced its draft resolution, which was much weaker in content and did not name Russia as the aggressor. 
  • The media also reported that for the first time, the US side opposed naming Russia as the aggressor in a joint G7 statement being prepared for the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
UK hits Russia with its largest sanctions package since 2022
FT: Zelenskyy yelled at Trump envoy during dispute over mineral deal
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
All News
USA
Ukrainian deputy PM: Ukraine and US in final stages of negotiations on minerals deal
Russia hints to US that they will start fighting again in case of short-term ceasefire with Ukraine
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
RECENT NEWS
18:57
Russian forces attack car in Sumy with drone, killing driver
18:53
London takes a stand against Putin's allies: British minister on new sanctions regime
18:51
Ukraine to receive short-range air defence systems from Lithuania – photo
18:40
US opposes Ukrainian UN resolution condemning Russian aggression
18:33
Norway to buy over US$300 million worth of Ukrainian-made equipment for Kyiv
18:19
Boris Johnson believes that "minerals deal" will be beneficial for Ukraine
17:53
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
17:52
Ireland plans to provide Ukraine with air defence radar systems
17:34
Some bodies were so mutilated that sex could not be determined, Ukrainian police recall de-occupation
17:27
One person killed in Russian attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: