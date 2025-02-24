European Commissioner Kos believes EU is obligated to complete Ukraine's accession within a few years

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has said she believes that the European Commission has an obligation to complete Ukraine's accession process within 4-5 years.

Source: Kos at the European Commissioners' joint visit to Three Years – Time to Win, a Yalta European Strategy event in Kyiv on 24 February

Details: Kos assured the audience that she is a strong supporter of Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.

She said that if it were up to her, she would admit Ukraine to the EU tomorrow, but it is not her decision. However, she emphasised that she says the same thing in other European capitals and in open meetings with MEPs.

It is well known that EU accession will necessitate a significant number of reforms to align Ukrainian law with European legislation. Kos feels that Ukraine and the European Union, particularly the European Commission, share responsibility for the success of these changes.

She said that if the European Commission fails to get Ukraine into the EU during its current mandate, which expires at the end of 2029, it will mean the Commission has not done its job properly.

Background:

Earlier, Brussels expressed confidence that Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán will not block the actual start of negotiations with Ukraine.

Kos predicted that two clusters of the negotiations with Ukraine will open in 2025.

