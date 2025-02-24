UK hits Russia with its largest sanctions package since 2022

On Monday, 24 February, the UK imposed its largest package of sanctions against Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Source: the UK Government in a statement on its website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK government says the measures target funds going into Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's war chest, the Russian war machine, its backers in third countries, and the fragile supply networks on which it relies.

The UK has imposed sanctions on manufacturers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics and dual-use equipment for the Russian military, including microprocessors used in weapons systems. It says they are based in a number of foreign countries, including Central Asian states, Türkiye, Thailand, India, and China, the Russian military's largest supplier of critical items.

Sanctions have been imposed on North Korean Defence Minister No Kwang Chol, as well as other North Korean generals and senior officials engaged in the deployment of over 11,000 North Korean troops to Russia.

The UK has also sanctioned 13 Russian targets, including Grant-Trade, its owner Marat Mustafaev, and his sister Dinara Mustafaeva, for using the company to sell advanced European technology to Russia in support of its illegal war.

For the first time, London has sanctioned foreign financial institutions that support Russia's war machine, most notably Kyrgyzstan-based Keremet Bank, in order to disrupt Moscow's use of the international financial system to pay for the war effort.

The additional sanctions will increase the pressure on Putin's energy revenues by targeting another 40 shadow fleet ships delivering Russian oil. This takes the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 133 – the highest of any country in Europe.

Additionally, the UK has sanctioned 14 "New Kleptocrats", some of whom oversee strategic sectors of the Russian economy. Among them is Roman Trotsenko, one of Russia's wealthiest men, with a fortune of £2.2 billion.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the package, the largest in three years, underlines the UK's commitment to Ukraine.

"Every military supply line disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every enabler of Putin’s aggression exposed is a step towards a just and lasting peace and towards security and prosperity in the UK as a part of this government’s Plan for Change," he said.

"Lasting peace will only be achieved through strength. That is why we are focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position," Lammy added.

Background:

On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU adopted its 16th package of sanctions against Moscow.

The latest EU sanctions package targets key sectors of the Russian economy, further undermining the regime's capacity to continue its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine.

In particular, the Council of the European Union has approved a package with 83 additional listings consisting of 48 individuals and 35 entities responsible for actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

Last week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó vowed to oppose the extension of EU sanctions against more than 2,400 individuals and organisations, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

