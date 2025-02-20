All Sections
Hungary blocks extension of sanctions against Russians and Belarusians

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 20 February 2025, 18:33
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has stated that he will not support the extension of sanctions against Russian and Belarusian citizens at a meeting of the Council of the European Union on 24 February.

Source: Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for the Hungarian government, on X (Twitter), citing Szijjártó in a statement in Washington, DC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kovacs noted that Hungary will not support the extension of EU sanctions against Russian and Belarusian citizens "as time must be given for US-Russia peace talks".

Szijjártó criticised Brussels for making hasty decisions that supposedly hinder peace efforts and for violating its own energy security commitments to Hungary.

"We will not agree to extend the sanctions on Monday – there is time until 10 March," he said. The sanctions are due to expire on 15 March, while a decision on their extension is due on 10 March.

Szijjártó also noted that the European Commission did not keep its promise to include Hungary in negotiations on the resumption of Ukrainian gas transit, inviting only Slovakia and Ukraine instead. "They have broken one of four guarantees," he said.

Background: 

