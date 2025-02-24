All Sections
Starmer confirms UK's readiness to support peace in Ukraine with troops on the ground

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 24 February 2025, 15:39
Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on 24 February that he is ready to contribute to peace in Ukraine by deploying British troops on its territory.

Source: Starmer at a plenary session of the Support Ukraine forum in Kyiv on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer stressed that Ukraine must have a seat at the negotiating table for a lasting peace and that any settlement must be based on a sovereign Ukraine and backed by strong security guarantees.

"The UK is ready and willing to support this with troops on the ground – with other Europeans and with the right conditions in place," he said.

Starmer stressed that US support would be vital to deter Russia from invading again in a few years.

Quote: "Russia does not hold all the cards in this war. Because the Ukrainians have the courage to defend their country. Because Russia’s economy is in trouble. And because they have now lost the best of their land forces and their Black Sea Fleet in this pointless invasion. So we must increase the pressure even further to deliver an enduring peace, not just a pause in the fighting."  

More details: Starmer also pointed out once again that the UK will increase its military support to Ukraine to £4.5 billion (approx. US$5.5 billion) this year.

BackgroundStarmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Donald Trump at the White House this week. They are expected to try to persuade Trump to provide US support for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

