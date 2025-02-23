All Sections
Macron and Starmer to urge Trump to support military peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, WSJ says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 09:09
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A plan proposed by the UK and France for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine envisages the deployment of up to 30,000 European troops, though its success hinges on securing US President Donald Trump's agreement to a limited US military involvement.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ)

Details: Under the plan, British and French troops, supported by naval and air forces, will form the core of a deterrent force. These troops will not be stationed along the front line in Ukraine but will focus on safeguarding vital infrastructure, cities and ports, including those in the Black Sea. Drones and satellites will be used to monitor the front line and assess Russia's adherence to the ceasefire.

An initial test of Trump's willingness to consider US security guarantees for Ukraine will occur in the coming days, as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to meet with the US president at the White House.

The European plan being developed would not require US troops to be deployed to Ukraine, a scenario ruled out by the Trump administration. However, it aims to leverage American military capabilities that European forces currently lack, according to European officials cited by the WSJ.

For example, European officials say the United States could deploy air defence systems in neighbouring countries to cover parts of Ukraine's territory while providing additional air defence systems to European forces.

US air power stationed outside Ukraine could be put on alert to assist in case European forces face any danger.

European officials have stated that Starmer is expected to discuss the project with Trump on Thursday, though he is unlikely to request specific American assistance.

Macron, who is meeting Trump on Monday, the anniversary of the 2022 full-scale Russian invasion, will present the allies' broader perspective on the war and ways to reassure Ukraine.

Officials have said that without Trump's support, the European plan to deploy peacekeepers will encounter challenges.

The primary hurdle, however, may be Trump's inclination to strengthen ties with Russia and his hesitancy to position the US military as a potential adversary to Russian forces in Ukraine.

UK officials argue that American involvement is essential for deterring Russian attacks, encouraging other European nations to send troops, and providing crucial capabilities that European armed forces lack.

Previously: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that it would be unacceptable for Russia to see NATO troops deployed in Ukraine after an agreement to resolve the war is reached.

US President Donald Trump has backed the idea of deploying European armed forces to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

peace keepersTrumpMacronUK
peace keepers
