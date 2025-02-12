UK to allocate US$5.5 bn in military aid to Ukraine this year

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced that Britain will provide £4.5 billion (approx. US$5.5 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2025.

Source: Healey at a Ramstein-format meeting on Wednesday, 12 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Healey told the Ukraine Defence Contact Group that 2025 is a "critical year" for the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We must step up further to strengthen Ukraine… For our part, in the UK we will spend £4.5 billion this year in military aid to support Ukraine. More than ever before," the minister announced.

The UK had previously pledged to provide Ukraine with £3 billion (US$3.7 billion) annually for military support.

Background: Earlier at today’s Ramstein meeting, Healey also stated that he had received assurances from new US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the United States' commitment to and participation in the Ramstein format.

Support UP or become our patron!