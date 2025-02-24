Details of military aid package for Ukraine to be discussed at EU leaders' summit on 6 March

A new EU initiative on military assistance to Ukraine presented at an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 24 February has received wide approval, although the details will be discussed by EU leaders at an extraordinary summit on 6 March.

Source: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during a press conference in Brussels after the EU Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas emphasised that the specifics of the EU's military aid package to Ukraine, including precise numbers and amounts, will be determined by EU heads of state at an extraordinary European Council meeting on 6 March.

"We also discussed, and ministers broadly supported, the new initiative for military aid for Ukraine. The details and especially the numbers will be decided and discussed at the extraordinary European summit on 6 March," Kallas said.

She added that the EU wants to "put Ukraine in a position of strength so that Ukraine is able to say no to a bad deal".

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that EU foreign ministers have discussed allocating an additional military assistance package to Ukraine which could be worth as much as €30 billion.

Sources said the aid is likely to come as combined contributions from individual member states rather than through an official EU package due to opposition from some countries, particularly Hungary.

