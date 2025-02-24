EU military aid package to Ukraine may increase to €30bn, says Radio Liberty editor

EU foreign ministers met on 24 February to discuss the allocation of an additional package of military aid to Ukraine which could be worth €30 billion.

Details: Jozwiak noted that the EU has still not agreed on the final package amount and EU leaders will discuss the issue next week.

Quote from Jozwiak: "€20 billion is likely minimum, [the amount] can go up to €30 billion."

Background:

Earlier, the media reported that the military aid package for Ukraine that the EU is preparing to announce shortly could be worth €20 billion.

At the time it was reported that the exact amount of aid, including military equipment, could increase even further as negotiations between European diplomats continued.

Sources stressed that given the opposition from some countries, particularly Hungary, the aid is likely to be provided in the form of combined contributions from individual member states rather than as an official EU package.

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, earlier confirmed media reports of plans to announce a European military aid package for Ukraine, which was originally set to be unveiled on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

