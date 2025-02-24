All Sections
Ukraine developing software for automatic interception of Shahed drones by FPV UAVs

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 17:11
Sky Hunter presentation. Photo: Economichna Pravda

A Ukrainian company has been developing software to automate the interception of Russian drones using anti-air FPV drones, minimising human involvement in the process.

Source: Economichna Pravda

Details: The project, called Sky Hunter, was presented by the Ukrainian company LLC Art Development at the Defense Tech Innovations Forum 2025 under the Brave1 initiative.

The software analyses data from Ukrainian radar systems, tracks air targets in real time and visualises their coordinates on a control panel. The system automatically calculates the FPV drone’s flight trajectory and guides it to destroy the target upon command.

 
Sky Hunter app. 
Photo: Economichna Pravda

The project’s developers reveal that Sky Hunter is intended to protect vital facilities against Russian reconnaissance and strike UAVs such as Shahed, Molniya, Zala and Supercam. The system may be fitted onto a variety of Ukrainian-built anti-aircraft FPV drones.

The team successfully tested the solution on a training ground, received expert feedback from the Brave1 cluster, and is currently polishing the product before deploying it in combat. They are also looking for investors to help accelerate their growth.

