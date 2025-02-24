Russian forces attack city of Sumy and oblast, killing 2 people and injuring 5 – photo

On 24 February, Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle in the city of Sumy with a drone and shelled the Velyka Pysarivka hromada in Sumy Oblast with artillery. As a result, two people were killed and five others were injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 24 February 2025, at around 16:00, the enemy attacked a vehicle with a drone while it was moving along one of the central streets of Sumy."

The car. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: The 62-year-old driver died from his injuries in an ambulance. A 31-year-old passenger sustained injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Updated: The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that at around 11:00, the Russians carried out an artillery strike on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada. As a result of the attack, a local resident was killed and four others were injured.

