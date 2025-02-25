All Sections
Italian Foreign Ministry and parliament buildings lit up in Ukrainian flag colours on 24 February – photos, video

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 12:38
Italian Foreign Ministry and parliament buildings lit up in Ukrainian flag colours on 24 February – photos, video
Palazzo Montecitorio. Stock photo: X

To mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the buildings of the Italian Foreign Ministry and the two chambers of the Italian parliament in Rome were lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted photos and videos illustrating their show of solidarity with Ukraine on X (Twitter)

"On the third anniversary of Russia's aggression, the Palazzo della Farnesina [the Italian Foreign Ministry building – ed.] is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Italy reaffirms its commitment to a just and lasting peace," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Until 07:00 on 25 February, the buildings of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies were also lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Background:

  • In Brussels, the buildings of the European Commission and the Council of the EU were also lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • European Council President António Costa has announced that an extraordinary meeting of the European Council will be held on Thursday, 6 March, focusing on long-term security in Ukraine and Europe. 

