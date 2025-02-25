All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 13:47
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
Stock photo: Getty Images

Three years after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is estimated at US$524 billion over the next decade, which is 2.8 times the country’s nominal GDP for 2024.

Source: data from Ukrainian government, World Bank Group, European Commission, UN

Details: The fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4), which covers losses from 24 February 2022 to 31 December 2024, shows that direct damage in Ukraine has now reached US$176 billion, up from US$152 billion in the RDNA3 assessment of February 2024.

Advertisement:

The most affected sectors are housing, transport, energy, trade and industry and education.

The current estimate indicates that 13% of the total housing stock has been damaged or destroyed, impacting over 2.5 million households.

In the energy sector, the number of damaged or destroyed assets – including power generation, transmission, distribution infrastructure and district heating – has increased by 70% compared to the previous assessment.

The oblasts closest to the front line – Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kyiv oblasts – account for approximately 72% of the total damage.

The highest reconstruction and recovery needs are in the housing sector (almost US$84 billion), followed by transport (almost US$78 billion), energy and extractive industries (almost US$68 billion), trade and industry (almost US$64 billion), and agriculture (over US$55 billion). Across all sectors, debris clearance and waste management alone will cost nearly US$13 billion.

Background: As of the end of 2023, the estimated cost of Ukraine’s post-war recovery had risen by US$75 billion, reaching US$486 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
Ukraine
Leader of Slovak National Party urges Ukraine to return €3.5 billion in aid provided by Slovakia
Survey shows almost 60% of Poles believe Ukraine needs quick peace with Russia
Turkish foreign minister: We are not against Ukraine being in NATO but we must be realistic
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
17:46
EXPLAINERHow Ukraine progressed toward the EU in 2024 and where it lags behind
17:26
Russians hit civilian car with MLRS in Kharkiv Oblast, killing civilian
17:23
Mykolaiv Oblast losing business due to inactive ports
16:38
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
16:00
Poland prepares 46th package of military aid to Ukraine worth €200 million
15:49
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
15:30
EXPLAINERHow the UK's new sanctions will work: British minister explains
14:51
Ukraine's Defence Ministry establishes Digital Army company
14:44
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: