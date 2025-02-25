Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction

Three years after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is estimated at US$524 billion over the next decade, which is 2.8 times the country’s nominal GDP for 2024.

Details: The fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4), which covers losses from 24 February 2022 to 31 December 2024, shows that direct damage in Ukraine has now reached US$176 billion, up from US$152 billion in the RDNA3 assessment of February 2024.

The most affected sectors are housing, transport, energy, trade and industry and education.

The current estimate indicates that 13% of the total housing stock has been damaged or destroyed, impacting over 2.5 million households.

In the energy sector, the number of damaged or destroyed assets – including power generation, transmission, distribution infrastructure and district heating – has increased by 70% compared to the previous assessment.

The oblasts closest to the front line – Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kyiv oblasts – account for approximately 72% of the total damage.

The highest reconstruction and recovery needs are in the housing sector (almost US$84 billion), followed by transport (almost US$78 billion), energy and extractive industries (almost US$68 billion), trade and industry (almost US$64 billion), and agriculture (over US$55 billion). Across all sectors, debris clearance and waste management alone will cost nearly US$13 billion.

Background: As of the end of 2023, the estimated cost of Ukraine’s post-war recovery had risen by US$75 billion, reaching US$486 billion.

