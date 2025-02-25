Ukraine's Defence Ministry establishes Digital Army company

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has established the Digital Army state-owned company, which will be responsible for the strategic development of the military’s digital capabilities.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Defence Minister for Digitalisation, stated that Digital Army will facilitate effective cooperation with the private sector in Ukraine and abroad, as well as with government agencies worldwide. It will also help bring Ukrainian products to the international market.

The creation of the new state-owned company will provide additional development opportunities for projects from military units, such as the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies and R&D laboratories within brigades, allowing them to collaborate with the private sector in Ukraine and allied countries.

This will give military technical developers confidence and motivation to continue developing their ideas even after the war.

For civilians, the company will support the development of products that streamline military administration processes, such as deferments or job searches within the defence forces.

Additionally, business and startup products will be integrated into defence forces projects, becoming part of ecosystems with full-fledged capabilities, not only for gaining an advantage over the enemy but also for successfully marketing ideas abroad.

The Digital Army state-owned company is headed by Iryna Kvaskova. She stated that the company aims to become a platform integrating digital defence products. This includes not only e-governance apps such as Reserve+ and Army+ but also combat systems and defence innovations.

Background: The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has introduced a digital system to monitor the supply of canned products for the Armed Forces.

