Poland announces transfer of another thousand Starlink terminals to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 25 February 2025, 23:02
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation, has confirmed that Warsaw will continue to support Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine.

Source: Gawkowski in an interview with TVN24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gawkowski stated that "Poland is currently supporting internet access in Ukraine".

Quote: "Starlink provides internet and security in both civilian and military spheres. Thanks to this, the front holds. I spoke on Saturday with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister responsible for this aspect of cybersecurity [likely Mykhailo Fedorov – ed.]."

Details: The Polish deputy PM stressed that he "cannot imagine" Starlink being disconnected, as some media had previously reported.

Quote: "Poland is maintaining it, Poland purchased Starlink and transferred it to Ukraine. Poland ensures security by paying the subscription fees. I cannot imagine any American corporation violating such agreements." 

More details: He also announced that Warsaw is ordering "another five thousand Starlink terminals, which are already partially paid for and will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months".

Background:

  • Starlink kits are mobile routers that provide access to satellite internet. Around 85% of the 20,000 terminals operating in Ukraine have been fully or partially funded by external sources, including Poland.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that there had been no indications from the US regarding a possible shutdown of Starlink terminals in Ukraine, but that preparations for such a scenario should be made.

Polandaid for Ukraine
