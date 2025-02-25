Poland announces transfer of another thousand Starlink terminals to Ukraine

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation, has confirmed that Warsaw will continue to support Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine.

Source: Gawkowski in an interview with TVN24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gawkowski stated that "Poland is currently supporting internet access in Ukraine".

Quote: "Starlink provides internet and security in both civilian and military spheres. Thanks to this, the front holds. I spoke on Saturday with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister responsible for this aspect of cybersecurity [likely Mykhailo Fedorov – ed.]."

Details: The Polish deputy PM stressed that he "cannot imagine" Starlink being disconnected, as some media had previously reported.

Quote: "Poland is maintaining it, Poland purchased Starlink and transferred it to Ukraine. Poland ensures security by paying the subscription fees. I cannot imagine any American corporation violating such agreements."

More details: He also announced that Warsaw is ordering "another five thousand Starlink terminals, which are already partially paid for and will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months".

Background:

Starlink kits are mobile routers that provide access to satellite internet. Around 85% of the 20,000 terminals operating in Ukraine have been fully or partially funded by external sources, including Poland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that there had been no indications from the US regarding a possible shutdown of Starlink terminals in Ukraine, but that preparations for such a scenario should be made.

