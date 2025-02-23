All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: US has not hinted at possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 February 2025, 18:19
Zelenskyy: US has not hinted at possible Starlink shutdown in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the United States has not dropped any hints about Starlink terminals in Ukraine potentially being shut down. However, he acknowledged that Ukraine should be prepared for such an eventuality.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said he had seen media reports suggesting that the US had threatened to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink if Kyiv did not agree to a deal on profit sharing from the use of Ukrainian natural resources.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There have been no hints [about being disconnected from Starlink – ed]. We’ve seen that in the media. We do need to be prepared, yes. The relevant institutions are working on this." 

Details: The president emphasised that disconnecting Starlink in Ukraine would be wrong, as payments are made for these services each month.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We pay for it – it’s not free assistance. We are grateful for these technologies, but we pay for them... So we’ll assume there are no such risks for now, and it’s really just an issue in the media." 

Background:

  • On 22 February, Reuters reported that US negotiators were considering disconnecting Ukraine from Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system if Ukraine does not agree to their terms on the mineral agreement.
  • Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski has stated that he does not believe it is possible to disconnect the Starlink satellite communication terminals in Ukraine which are funded by Poland.
  • Elon Musk has denied reports that US negotiators had threatened to cut off Ukraine's Starlink satellite internet service if it refused to sign the minerals deal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian drones are a success and ballistic missiles are in preparation
Zelenskyy: US business in Ukraine will not guarantee security
Zelenskyy: External funding for 800,000-strong army is needed if Ukraine is not in NATO
RECENT NEWS
23:30
Over 10,000 people gather in Paris in support of Ukraine – photos
23:17
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
22:47
Ukrainian gymnast wins two silver medals at World Cup event
22:27
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
22:06
Intensity of Russian attacks on Kursk front nears Pokrovsk front levels – General Staff
21:41
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
20:45
Zelenskyy doesn't consider arrest of generals as undermining trust between authorities and military
20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
19:41
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
19:38
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: