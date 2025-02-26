Apple restricts access to corporate developer platform in Russia

Apple has blocked Russian developers from accessing the Apple Developer Enterprise Program (ADEP). According to Russian IT sources, access to the platform was suspended on 12 February.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, with reference to MacRumors

Details: Developers from Russia can no longer use ADEP to create and distribute their own iOS applications for internal use without the need to publish them on the App Store as a result of the suspension. One IT company confirmed that all data within ADEP had been deleted, making further use impossible.

Before this, Apple had likely warned companies using corporate certificates that they would stop working by mid-February. These certificates allowed developers to sign and distribute applications outside the App Store.

ADEP was widely used in Russia for testing applications without officially releasing them on the App Store. The platform also served as an important tool for large companies and developers creating internal business applications, corporate chatbots, CRM systems and logistics solutions.

Background: Despite Apple having ceased sales of its products in Russia and restricted the operation of certain services, such as Apple Pay, in response to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the App Store continues to operate there. Meanwhile, Apple has been complying with local requirements by removing certain applications, including VPN services and specific news apps, at the request of the Russian authorities.

