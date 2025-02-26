All Sections
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 26 February 2025, 10:34
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian Federation has struck an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast belonging to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company.

Source: DTEK's press service 

Quote: "Russia continues its energy terror. Today, during a large-scale attack, Russian forces hit a DTEK facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

However, the energy company did not specify which facility was hit and did not indicate the extent of the damage.

DTEK noted that they are making efforts to restore the facility's operation as soon as possible.

Background: On the night of 25-26 February, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 177 Shahed attack drones and various types of decoy drones; 110 drones were downed and 66 disappeared from radar.

