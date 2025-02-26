All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 177 drones: 110 of them destroyed, 66 disappear from radar

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 09:15
The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 177 Shahed attack drones and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 25 February. A total of 110 drones have been destroyed, while 66 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 110 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Sixty-six enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force added that the Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

"The enemy attack affected Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Sumy oblasts," the Air Force concluded.

Background: In Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed one person and injured two others.

