Ukrainian paratroopers liberate village of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk – video

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 26 February 2025, 10:41
Ukrainian paratroopers liberate village of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk – video
Ukrainian paratroopers. Photo: 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade on Facebook

Paratroopers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade have liberated the village of Kotlyne on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces on Telegram

Quote: "In the course of assault and recovery operations, paratroopers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a mop-up operation in the village of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk."

Details: As the Air Assault Forces reported, Kotlyne is strategically important on the Pokrovsk front, as its capture would allow Russians to reach the Pokrovsk-Dnipro motorway. That is why the Russians deployed significant forces to storm Kotlyne. However, Ukrainian paratroopers, together with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, did not allow the Russians to gain a foothold in the settlement and took it under their control. 

Russo-Ukrainian warDonetsk Oblast
