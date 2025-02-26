All Sections
Ukraine's energy company says Ukraine needs up to 2bn cbm of imported gas after Russian attacks

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 13:20
Gas Stove. Stock photo: Getty Images.

Ukraine would have to buy one to two billion cubic metres of gas this year to prepare for the next heating season.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: This estimate was made by Maksym Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company. He noted that the exact volume of imports will depend on the restoration of gas infrastructure, production and weather conditions.

It is noted that Ukraine received 724 million cubic metres of gas from abroad in 2024, based on data from ExPro Consulting. Meanwhile, about a third of the fuel was re-exported to neighbouring countries that used Ukrainian storage facilities.

Following Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure this winter, Ukraine increased fuel imports from the EU.

Despite the damage to 90% of DTEK's generating capacity, most of them have been restored. "The damage to DTEK’s gas infrastructure from Russian attacks isn’t so significant," Timchenko said.

The company also plans to invest €600 million in wind power and batteries over the next two years. DTEK is also developing projects in Romania, Poland and Croatia and is considering other Southeast European markets.

Background:

  • European gas prices hit a two-year high as cold weather boosted demand, accelerating gas withdrawals from the region's storages.
  • Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, intends to sign a deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) within the next two months.
  • Ukraine maintained gas imports at a high level of 16.3 million cubic metres on Sunday, continuing to buy from the EU market.
  • Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian state-owned gas assets have forced the country to buy expensive alternative fuel from the European Union.
  • On the morning of 15 January, Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure.

