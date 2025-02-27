All Sections
Merz meets Swedish PM in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:01
Merz meets Swedish PM in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine
Friedrich Merz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German election winner and likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss future partnership, particularly support for Ukraine.

Source: Merz and Kristersson on X (Twitter)

Details: Merz stressed that Germany and Sweden have a close partnership – economic, political and international – and that Europe must become more capable of action.

"Together, we are committed to economic strength, security and support for Ukraine," the German politician wrote on Twitter.

Kristersson noted that he was the first foreign prime minister to visit Merz in Berlin after the 23 February election.

"Germany is Sweden's closest trading partner. When Germany thrives, Sweden thrives. We discussed competitiveness, EU priorities and support for Ukraine. I look forward to working with the new German government," Kristersson said on Twitter on the official page of the Swedish Prime Minister

Previously: Merz had also paid a surprise visit to Paris to talk to President Emmanuel Macron about European security.

