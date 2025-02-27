All Sections
Ukrainian boxer Usyk maintains his top spot in The Ring's ranking

Stanislav LysakThursday, 27 February 2025, 11:44
Ukrainian boxer Usyk maintains his top spot in The Ring's ranking
Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: Getty Images

The WBO, WBA, and WBC heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) has retained his top position in the updated pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings.

Source: a list by The Ring magazine on 27 February 

Details: The Ring magazine has been recently acquired by Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Usyk claimed the top spot after his first victory over Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) in May 2024. Usyk then went on to defeat Fury again in their rematch.

