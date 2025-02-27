Ukrainian boxer Usyk maintains his top spot in The Ring's ranking
The WBO, WBA, and WBC heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) has retained his top position in the updated pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings.
Source: a list by The Ring magazine on 27 February
Details: The Ring magazine has been recently acquired by Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.
Usyk claimed the top spot after his first victory over Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) in May 2024. Usyk then went on to defeat Fury again in their rematch.
🥊 The Ring's updated pound-for-pound top 10:— Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 27, 2025
1️⃣ Oleksandr Usyk
2️⃣ Naoya Inoue
3️⃣ Terence Crawford
4️⃣ Dmitry Bivol
5️⃣ Artur Beterbiev
6️⃣ Jesse Rodriguez
7️⃣ Canelo Alvarez
8️⃣ Gervonta Davis
9️⃣ Junto Nakatani
🔟 Devin Haney
Who do you think deserves to be higher or lower ❓
