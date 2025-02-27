Ukrainian boxer Usyk maintains his top spot in The Ring's ranking

The WBO, WBA, and WBC heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) has retained his top position in the updated pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings.

Source: a list by The Ring magazine on 27 February

Details: The Ring magazine has been recently acquired by Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Advertisement:

Usyk claimed the top spot after his first victory over Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) in May 2024. Usyk then went on to defeat Fury again in their rematch.

🥊 The Ring's updated pound-for-pound top 10:



1️⃣ Oleksandr Usyk

2️⃣ Naoya Inoue

3️⃣ Terence Crawford

4️⃣ Dmitry Bivol

5️⃣ Artur Beterbiev

6️⃣ Jesse Rodriguez

7️⃣ Canelo Alvarez

8️⃣ Gervonta Davis

9️⃣ Junto Nakatani

🔟 Devin Haney



Who do you think deserves to be higher or lower ❓ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 27, 2025

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!