Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), said that back in the autumn of 2021, he shared with the US schemes, directions and the number of forces with which Russia would attack Ukraine.

Source: Budanov's interview with Ukrinform

Quote from Budanov: "Around October 2021, there was an interview in the United States when I showed a diagram of how the attack would take place, with what forces, and in what directions. This was already public information at that time."

Details: Commenting on journalists' questions about General Naiev's recent interview with Ukrainska Pravda, in which he stated that he had no information about a full-scale Russian invasion, Budanov replied that as of 2021, intelligence had already released data on the directions and methods of a Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Quote from Budanov: "Understand, if we made something public, it means that it [information about the invasion – ed.] had all definitely been everywhere by that time. Let me remind you once again: it [Budanov's interview – ed.] was back in October, you can check for yourself, it’s available in open sources now."

Background: On 21 November 2021, Kyrylo Budanov predicted the Russian offensive and showed a map with routes and schemes of attacks on Ukraine.

