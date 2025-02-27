All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 15:00
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Facebook

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), said that back in the autumn of 2021, he shared with the US schemes, directions and the number of forces with which Russia would attack Ukraine.

Source: Budanov's interview with Ukrinform

Quote from Budanov: "Around October 2021, there was an interview in the United States when I showed a diagram of how the attack would take place, with what forces, and in what directions. This was already public information at that time."

Advertisement:

Details: Commenting on journalists' questions about General Naiev's recent interview with Ukrainska Pravda, in which he stated that he had no information about a full-scale Russian invasion, Budanov replied that as of 2021, intelligence had already released data on the directions and methods of a Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Quote from Budanov: "Understand, if we made something public, it means that it [information about the invasion – ed.] had all definitely been everywhere by that time. Let me remind you once again: it [Budanov's interview – ed.] was back in October, you can check for yourself, it’s available in open sources now."

Background: On 21 November 2021, Kyrylo Budanov predicted the Russian offensive and showed a map with routes and schemes of attacks on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister
Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's visit to US but changed his mind after Macron's interference – French news agency
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Russia began systematic efforts to destabilise situation in Ukraine in autumn 2023
Ukraine's General Staff confirms attack by intelligence drones on oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan
Russia prepares to announce its "victory" over Ukraine and NATO on 24 February, Ukrainian intelligence reports
RECENT NEWS
18:14
Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Irish PM
17:49
Hulliver drone, capable of towing SUVs and carrying 300 kg, enters Ukrainian military service – photos
17:12
One civilian killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
16:52
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister
16:49
Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's visit to US but changed his mind after Macron's interference – French news agency
16:29
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
16:07
Zelenskyy meets with Irish Taoiseach Martin at Dublin airport – video
15:57
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
15:27
US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win
15:09
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: