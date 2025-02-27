Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Irish PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has focused on ways to end the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation during a meeting with Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he and Martin had discussed steps "toward ending the war with a guaranteed peace for Ukraine and all of Europe", transatlantic unity, security guarantees for Ukraine and cooperation on its path to the EU.

Advertisement:

"We also addressed Ireland’s participation in the Demining Coalition and EU training missions, as well as non-lethal security assistance that will help save lives," he added.

Additionally, the leaders discussed Ireland's participation in the Food from Ukraine humanitarian programme.

Read also: The full text of the Ukraine-US Minerals Agreement

Background:

Earlier, Martin cancelled his planned visit to Belfast to meet with Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president stopped in Ireland on his way to the United States, where he is set to meet Donald Trump to sign a deal on mineral development.

Read also: US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!