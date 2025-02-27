All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Irish PM

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 February 2025, 18:14
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has focused on ways to end the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation during a meeting with Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he and Martin had discussed steps "toward ending the war with a guaranteed peace for Ukraine and all of Europe", transatlantic unity, security guarantees for Ukraine and cooperation on its path to the EU.

"We also addressed Ireland’s participation in the Demining Coalition and EU training missions, as well as non-lethal security assistance that will help save lives," he added.

Additionally, the leaders discussed Ireland's participation in the Food from Ukraine humanitarian programme.

Background:

  • Earlier, Martin cancelled his planned visit to Belfast to meet with Zelenskyy.
  • The Ukrainian president stopped in Ireland on his way to the United States, where he is set to meet Donald Trump to sign a deal on mineral development.

