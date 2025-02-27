All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy to meet Irish PM Martin at airport en route to US

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 14:22

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Shannon Airport on Thursday, 27 February.

Source: The Irish Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Martin cancelled a planned trip to Belfast with the government, citing changes in the schedule.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy is travelling to the United States for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. 

On the way, he is scheduled to stop at Shannon Airport in western Ireland.

Earlier this week, Ukraine announced that it had reached a framework agreement with the United States on natural resources, which Trump said had high priority.

Zelenskyy stated that he might sign the agreement in Washington.

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin told other leaders that Ireland would "say more, spend more and do more" regarding Ukraine in the new context.

Speaking via video link at a conference in Kyiv marking the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Martin said that "the international rules-based order is ultimately the only basis" for the security of small countries like Ireland.

Martin is set to visit Washington for St Patrick’s Day.

Read also: The full text of the Ukraine-US Minerals Agreement

Background: On 26 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the Ukrainian government) approved the decision required for the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and the US on the use of mineral resources.

Read also: US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

IrelandUSAZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
All News
Ireland
Ireland plans to provide Ukraine with air defence radar systems
Russia recruits Irish MP – media
Irish PM arrives in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:29
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
16:07
Zelenskyy meets with Irish Taoiseach Martin at Dublin airport – video
15:57
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
15:27
US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win
15:09
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
15:00
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021
14:56
European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March
14:43
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president says Ukraine's fate will not be decided without it
14:33
Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform
14:22
Zelenskyy to meet Irish PM Martin at airport en route to US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: