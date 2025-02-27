Zelenskyy to meet Irish PM Martin at airport en route to US

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Shannon Airport on Thursday, 27 February.

Source: The Irish Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Martin cancelled a planned trip to Belfast with the government, citing changes in the schedule.

Zelenskyy is travelling to the United States for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

On the way, he is scheduled to stop at Shannon Airport in western Ireland.

Earlier this week, Ukraine announced that it had reached a framework agreement with the United States on natural resources, which Trump said had high priority.

Zelenskyy stated that he might sign the agreement in Washington.

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin told other leaders that Ireland would "say more, spend more and do more" regarding Ukraine in the new context.

Speaking via video link at a conference in Kyiv marking the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Martin said that "the international rules-based order is ultimately the only basis" for the security of small countries like Ireland.

Martin is set to visit Washington for St Patrick’s Day.

Background: On 26 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the Ukrainian government) approved the decision required for the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and the US on the use of mineral resources.

