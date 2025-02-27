Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014

US President Donald Trump has ordered the extension of a state of emergency imposed in 2014 after Russia's aggression against Ukraine and related sanctions restrictions against Russia.

Source: the relevant executive order published in the US Federal Register on 28 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The state of emergency with respect to the situation in Ukraine was declared on 6 March 2014 by then-US President Barack Obama under Executive Order 13660. Since then it has been extended several times, including on 21 February 2022 after Russia recognised the legal personality of the terrorist entities known as the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.

Advertisement:

In addition, the US presidents introduced additional sanctions measures in December 2014 and September 2018.

"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump's order reads.

In this regard, the US President decided to continue "for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660," or until 6 March 2026.

Background:

It is worth noting that the previous US president, Joe Biden, extended the same state of emergency in 2024 in a similar manner.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that the lifting of sanctions against Russia was out of the question, but he allowed that it could be a possibility in the future.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently indicated that easing sanctions against Russia could be on the table in negotiations over the war.

He said the United States was ready to either tighten or ease sanctions depending on Russia's willingness to negotiate.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!