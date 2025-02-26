All Sections
Lifting sanctions against Russia is off the table for now – Trump

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 February 2025, 10:48
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump, speaking to the press at the White House on Tuesday, 25 February, said that there is currently no talk of lifting sanctions against Russia, but admitted that it could be possible in the future.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a broadcast of the press conference

Details: Trump was asked whether he was considering lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the negotiation process to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"No, we haven’t lifted any sanctions on anybody […] I guess it will be at some point, but right now we [haven't agreed to lift sanctions on anybody]," Trump said.

Previously:

  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently indicated that easing sanctions against Russia could be a subject of negotiations over the war.
  • He said that the United States was ready to either tighten or ease sanctions depending on Russia's willingness to negotiate.

Background:

  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had assured European allies that the US would maintain sanctions against Russia at least until an agreement is reached to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

