All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump meets UK PM upon his arrival at White House – video

Oleh PavliukThursday, 27 February 2025, 20:20
Trump meets UK PM upon his arrival at White House – video
US President Donald Trump meets with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a bilateral meeting at the White House on February 27

US President Donald Trump met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer upon his arrival at the White House for talks on Thursday, 27 February.

Source: European Pravda

Details: A video from the White House shows Trump and Starmer exchanging handshakes, patting each other on the back and turning towards journalists.

Advertisement:

One reporter asked the US president how confident he was in his ability to "get a peace deal on Ukraine," to which Trump replied: "Yes, we can, we will".

The UK prime minister, however, ignored journalists' questions about whether he had secured US guarantees for European peacekeeping forces that could be deployed in Ukraine.

Before the meeting, Starmer had stated that only US support could ensure lasting peace in Ukraine.

Background:

  • Starmer’s visit follows that of French President Emmanuel Macron, who also held talks with Trump regarding the deployment of European peacekeeping forces. 
  • However, Macron also failed to secure a firm commitment on the idea of "support".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trump
Advertisement:
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister
Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's US visit but changed his mind after Macron's intervention – French news agency
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
All News
Trump
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
RECENT NEWS
23:03
Bloomberg: EU to discuss appointing representative for peace negotiations on Ukraine
22:45
Trump believes British troops in Ukraine "can take care of themselves"
21:58
Trump names reason for "little bit testy" relations with Zelenskyy
21:45
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs, injuring woman – videos, photos
21:34
Trump says he has known Putin for a long time and does not believe he will break peace deal
21:18
Trump administration considers mineral extraction in Russia after Ukraine peace deal
21:02
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
20:47
NATO secretary general speaks with Trump, announces 'billions' in aid for Ukraine from Alliance members
20:45
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines expectations for new ambassador to Hungary
20:38
Russians strike Kharkiv suburbs: casualties reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: