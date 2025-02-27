Trump meets UK PM upon his arrival at White House – video

US President Donald Trump meets with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a bilateral meeting at the White House on February 27

US President Donald Trump met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer upon his arrival at the White House for talks on Thursday, 27 February.

Details: A video from the White House shows Trump and Starmer exchanging handshakes, patting each other on the back and turning towards journalists.

One reporter asked the US president how confident he was in his ability to "get a peace deal on Ukraine," to which Trump replied: "Yes, we can, we will".

UK PM Keir Starmer is greeted by US President Donald Trump ahead of talks at the White House



The UK prime minister, however, ignored journalists' questions about whether he had secured US guarantees for European peacekeeping forces that could be deployed in Ukraine.

Before the meeting, Starmer had stated that only US support could ensure lasting peace in Ukraine.

Starmer’s visit follows that of French President Emmanuel Macron, who also held talks with Trump regarding the deployment of European peacekeeping forces.

However, Macron also failed to secure a firm commitment on the idea of "support".

