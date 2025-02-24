Trump approves deployment of European troops to Ukraine and promises US "backing"

US President Donald Trump has stated that he supports the possible deployment of European military personnel to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire. Trump said that the US will provide "backing" for this process.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 24 February

Details: Trump suggested that European troops "may go into Ukraine as peacemakers".

Quote from Trump: "When the agreement is done, they can watch that everything is followed properly. I don't think that’s going to be a problem."

Details: When asked whether the US would support European troops stationed in Ukraine, Trump replied, "We’re going to have a backing of some kind".

Quote from Trump: "I think it’s not going to be a problem. Once an agreement is signed, Russia is going to get back to its business, and Ukraine and Europe are going to get back to their business"

Background:

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. They are expected to try to urge Trump to support a military peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Earlier, Macron stated that a decision regarding the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine will not be made immediately and that peace must first be established.

