Macron did not receive guarantees from Trump on supporting Western troops in Ukraine – FT

US President Donald Trump did not provide his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with concrete commitments to support a European contingent that could be stationed in Ukraine to monitor a potential "ceasefire".

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: France, along with the United Kingdom, has publicly stated its willingness to take on the primary responsibility for post-war security in Ukraine but requires logistical and intelligence support from the US.

A French official, speaking anonymously to FT, stated that there is "no final agreement" on the nature of US support for the Western contingent in Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that Trump "does not oppose the idea of Americans providing security guarantees".

The official also mentioned that a significant portion of the discussion between Trump and Macron focused on ensuring Russia's compliance with the ceasefire terms and avoiding a repeat of the Minsk agreements of 2015-2016.

Background:

Trump has publicly supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential "ceasefire" in Ukraine and has suggested that the US might provide some level of support.

Earlier reports indicated that Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer – who is set to visit the US on Wednesday, 26 February, – would try to persuade Trump to back a US-supported peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

