All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron did not receive guarantees from Trump on supporting Western troops in Ukraine – FT

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:43
Macron did not receive guarantees from Trump on supporting Western troops in Ukraine – FT
Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump did not provide his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with concrete commitments to support a European contingent that could be stationed in Ukraine to monitor a potential "ceasefire".

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: France, along with the United Kingdom, has publicly stated its willingness to take on the primary responsibility for post-war security in Ukraine but requires logistical and intelligence support from the US.

Advertisement:

A French official, speaking anonymously to FT, stated that there is "no final agreement" on the nature of US support for the Western contingent in Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that Trump "does not oppose the idea of Americans providing security guarantees".

The official also mentioned that a significant portion of the discussion between Trump and Macron focused on ensuring Russia's compliance with the ceasefire terms and avoiding a repeat of the Minsk agreements of 2015-2016.

Background: 

  • Trump has publicly supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential "ceasefire" in Ukraine and has suggested that the US might provide some level of support.
  • Earlier reports indicated that Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer – who is set to visit the US on Wednesday, 26 February, – would try to persuade Trump to back a US-supported peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronTrump
Advertisement:
Ukraine-US mineral resources agreement may be signed on 28 February – media outlets
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is two times lower than official estimates, study finds
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
Macron
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
Macron: many countries ready to join peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but US support needed
Macron believes truce in war in Ukraine is "feasible"
RECENT NEWS
23:06
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv
23:02
Poland announces transfer of another thousand Starlink terminals to Ukraine
22:32
Ukraine-US mineral resources agreement may be signed on 28 February – media outlets
21:40
"Ukraine shouldn't sign up to any deal, even if Trump blackmails you": Gabrielius Landsbergis
21:27
European Council chief discusses EU summit on Ukraine with Hungarian PM – video
20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 16 injured – photos
20:43
Macron did not receive guarantees from Trump on supporting Western troops in Ukraine – FT
20:34
Ukraine and US finalise details of minerals agreement
20:26
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
19:50
Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: