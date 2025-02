Plane carrying Zelenskyy lands in US, media reports say

The movement of the aircraft carrying Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot from FlightAware

A plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed at Joint Base Andrews in the United States.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing FlightAware, an American flight tracking company

Details: The A319 flight carrying Zelenskyy from Shannon Airport, Ireland, to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, lasted eight hours and two minutes, landing at 17:59 local time.

