Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 5,000 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 128 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours, with the Pokrovsk front seeing the fiercest fighting.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 February

Quote: "Yesterday (27 February – ed.), the enemy launched one missile strike and 91 airstrikes, firing one missile and dropping 128 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out over 5,000 attacks, including 162 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,865 kamikaze drones in its bombardments."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces mounted six attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kindrashivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched six attacks, seeking to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Yampolivka, Torske, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces carried out two attacks near the settlements of Vasiukivka and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians mounted 11 attacks near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian assaults near the settlements of Berezivka, Myrne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka, Pishchane, Myroliubivka and Bohdanivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Novopillia, Novodarivka, Skudne and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Charivne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Stepove, Pyatykhatky and Kamianske nine times.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the Kupiansk and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian forces conducted no offensive actions yesterday.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out 16 airstrikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and conducted 405 attacks, of which 15 were from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 11 attacks.

