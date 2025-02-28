Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation in Washington

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate on 28 February. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate during his visit to Washington on Friday, 28 February.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the main topics of discussion with the senators included the continuation of military aid to Ukraine and related legislative initiatives, the meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, Ukraine’s vision for ending the war, and the importance of reliable security guarantees.

An important visit to the United States. In Washington, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate.



Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just… pic.twitter.com/KJcosUpygc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We take pride in having strategic partners and friends like the United States. We are grateful for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout all three years of Russia’s full-scale aggression."

Background: On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. This is due to be preceded by the signing of the mineral resources agreement – a bilateral agreement establishing the terms and conditions for the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

