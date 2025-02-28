Zelenskyy brings Usyk's championship belt to meeting with Trump – photo

During the meeting between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on 28 February, a WBC belt belonging to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk could be seen next to the Ukrainian delegation during the joint press conference at the White House.

Details: Earlier, there were media reports that the Ukrainian president had promised to present Usyk's championship belt to Trump.

WBC belt belonging to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk Screenshot from live stream

Background: The president of Ukraine arrived at the White House on Friday, 28 February to meet with US President Donald Trump.

