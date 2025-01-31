Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), together with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, launched an attack on the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on the night of 30-31 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The refinery is among the top ten largest in Russia by design capacity and plays a crucial role in supplying the occupying forces. There have been reports of flashes and explosions in the area. The extent of the damage is still being confirmed.

Quote: "Attacks on strategic infrastructure, which directly impacts the Russian Armed Forces' ability to sustain combat operations against Ukraine, will continue."

For reference: LLC LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery is the largest producer of petroleum products in Russia's Southern Federal District, with a plant capacity of 14.8 million tonnes.

Background:

Earlier, Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov reported that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked an oil refinery and an oil depot in Volgograd. Russian authorities claimed that falling drone wreckage caused a fire at the oil refinery.

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, confirmed the strike on the oil refinery, the sixth-largest in Russia. The refinery produces petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and aircraft fuel.

Russian media outlets reported that a fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd in Russia following an explosion on the night of 14-15 January.

In 2024, the Volgograd refinery was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones, on 3 February and 11 May.

