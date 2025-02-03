All Sections
Over 30 detained in Tbilisi during pro-European protests, Georgian opposition leader released – videos

Mariya YemetsMonday, 3 February 2025, 07:47
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Nika Melia, the detained leader from the Akhali opposition party who was arrested during pro-European protests in Tbilisi, has been released, while over 30 people remain in detention.

Source: Interpressnews, a Georgian media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Melia, who was detained in the evening along with other protesters, was released late at night. After his release, he spoke of an unprecedented level of aggression from the police.

"I have been detained many times, but I have never experienced physical confrontation with law enforcement at the police station after my arrest. Today, I did," Melia stated.

He said a deputy police chief struck him while he was handcuffed and sitting on a chair.

Ekho Kavkaza (Echo of the Caucasus), a Radio Liberty project, reported that over 30 people had been arrested in Tbilisi near Tbilisi Mall and along the embankment.

Former Tbilisi mayor Gigi Ugulava and former National Bank head Giorgi Kadagidze were also among the detainees.

A Pirveli TV channel cameraman was injured while filming clashes between police and activists. Media outlets post footage of people being brutally beaten after their arrest.

Background

  • On 29 January, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) imposed restrictions on the Georgian delegation’s participation due to democratic backsliding in the country and demanded new elections and the release of political prisoners. Meanwhile, even the temporary recognition of the delegation’s credentials affirmed the legitimacy of Georgia’s new parliament, where there is no opposition.
  • Ruling party lawmakers in Georgia announced their withdrawal from PACE, stating they would wait until the "blackmail" ceases.

