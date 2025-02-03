All Sections
Combat clashes total 97 over past day, most of them near Kupiansk and Pokrovsk

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 February 2025, 08:40
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine counted 97 combat clashes on the line of contact over the past day, with the most intense fighting on the Pokrovsk, Kupiansk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 February 

Quote: "Yesterday (2 February - ed.), the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using three missiles, as well as 63 airstrikes using 112 drones. In addition, it conducted more than 5,800 attacks, 62 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,725 kamikaze drones to attack."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attacked twice in the area of Hatyshche.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks over the past day. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted eight attacks, trying to advance near Novoiehorivka, Novoliubivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attempted to force Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Bilohorivka and Ivano-Darivka twice but failed.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted two attacks in the areas of Predtechyno and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, eight attacks were recorded in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 39 Russian attacks advancing towards Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted one attack near Kostiantynopil, but it was unsuccessful.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians conducted one attack on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Kamianske, but with no success.

No active offensives were recorded on the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts.

In Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks over the past day, and the Russians fired 383 artillery rounds, including 2 from multiple-launch rocket systems. In addition, 33 airstrikes were recorded, during which 43 guided aerial bombs were dropped.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

