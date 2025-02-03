All Sections
Fighter pilot Ivan Bolotov killed in action

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 3 February 2025, 13:56
Ivan Bolotov. Photo: 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade

Captain Ivan Bolotov, a fighter pilot with Ukraine’s Air Force, has been killed in action.

Source: Ukraine’s 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade

Quote: "Only the bravest warriors in the world can defend and fight so relentlessly in the skies for Ukraine during nearly three years of full-scale war.  

It is with great sorrow that we announce the irreplaceable loss of our comrade, a true patriot of Ukraine – fighter pilot of the Air Force, Captain Ivan Bolotov, who did not return from a combat mission."

Details: The brigade notes that the serviceman was 24 years old. Despite his youth, he was a skilled and experienced warrior who "relentlessly fought the occupiers on every front and amidst their manoeuvres".

Quote: "Pilots never die; they remain forever in the sky... We offer our heartfelt condolences to Ivan's family. He gave his life in battle, a true Hero! His courage, resilience, and unwavering drive for victory will forever be an example to us all. Eternal glory and memory."

