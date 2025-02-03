Kyiv brings 12 children back from Russian occupation, Ukrainian President's Office says

Ukraine has brought back 12 children from the Russian-occupied territories.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on social media

Quote: "Among those rescued are children who have endured unbearable trials: a 16-year-old girl who lost her mother due to medical negligence in the occupied territories, a 17-year-old boy who was issued a draft notice to the Russian military, children subjected to attempts at Russification through 'educational camps' and an 8-year-old girl whom [the Russians] tried to take from her father for refusing to obtain Russian citizenship."

Details: Yermak expressed his gratitude to partners from the Save Ukraine non-governmental organisation "for their professional work and dedicated assistance in organising the rescue mission".

He noted that the children had been brought back to Ukraine within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA, an initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

