Trump officially appoints Ukraine special envoy and eyes Ukraine's resources

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 3 February 2025, 21:15
Trump officially appoints Ukraine special envoy and eyes Ukraine's resources
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump signed an official decree on Monday, 3 February, appointing retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as special envoy on Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Voice of America correspondent Kateryna Lisunova reporting from the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lisunova noted that Trump had signed an official decree appointing Kellogg as special envoy on Ukraine and Russia.

The US president also said that Washington "made a lot of progress on Russia-Ukraine".

Separately, Trump expressed interest in acquiring Ukrainian rare earth resources in exchange for US aid.

Background:

  • Kellogg recently stated that Washington wants Ukraine to hold elections, especially if a "ceasefire" agreement is reached.
  • On 1 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that excluding Ukraine from talks between the US and Russia on the war would be "very dangerous" and called for further discussions between Kyiv and Washington to develop a ceasefire plan.

