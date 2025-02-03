All Sections
Trump administration briefly halted arms shipments to Ukraine before resuming them over weekend, Reuters says

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 3 February 2025, 22:42
Military equipment. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

US arms shipments to Ukraine had been recently briefly suspended and then resumed as the Donald Trump administration discussed policy towards Kyiv.

Source: Reuters, citing four sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: US arms shipments to Ukraine resumed after a brief pause last weekend, following the White House's reversal of an initial decision to "stop all aid to Ukraine," two sources told Reuters.

A Reuters source said there are factions within the Trump administration that disagree on the extent to which the US should continue providing weapons from its stockpiles to Ukraine.

Reuters notes that it is unclear whether the Trump administration will officially acknowledge the pause and subsequent resumption of US arms supplies to Ukraine.

Since Donald Trump took office, the United States has not announced any new military aid packages to support Ukraine.

Meanwhile, previous shipments approved by former President Joe Biden are expected to continue in the coming weeks and months due to a backlog.

Background:

  • Reuters reported that in the last year of the Biden administration, decisions on key arms transfers to Ukraine were hindered by fears of escalation from Russia and administrative confusion.
  • The new US administration has not yet sent a clear signal on whether it will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine in its fight against a full-scale Russian invasion.
  • Trump has not previously ruled out the possibility of purchasing US-made weapons for Ukraine with funds generated by frozen Russian assets.

