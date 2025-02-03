All Sections
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 February 2025, 16:49
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

The administration of US President Joe Biden delayed decisions on key arms supplies to Ukraine in the final year of its term due to fears of escalation with Russia and administrative confusion.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The most significant delays in US arms shipments to Ukraine occurred during the months when Congress stalled on the approval of US$60 billion in support for US allies, Reuters said.

These delays were also attributed to "internal debates over escalation risks with Russia, as well as concerns over whether the US stockpile was sufficient". 

The situation was further complicated by a "chaotic weapons-tracking system", with different US agencies having conflicting methods for determining whether a shipment had actually reached Ukraine.

Over 40 Ukrainian and American sources interviewed by Reuters stated that delays in arms supplies persisted even after Congress approved military aid funds in April 2024.

Reuters’ analysis shows that between April and September 2024, the Biden administration authorised an average of around US$558 million in military aid to Ukraine per month. 

This figure surged to US$1.1 billion following Donald Trump's election victory, although it still only matched the monthly average for the first two years of the full-scale war.

Four Reuters sources indicated that by November 2024, Ukraine had only received about half the value of the promised military aid from US stockpiles for that year. 

Furthermore, by early December 2024, Ukraine had received only about 30% of the American armoured vehicles it had been promised, Reuters said.

An anonymous former senior official in the Biden administration who spoke to Reuters denied that the US had provided aid too slowly or in limited amounts. The official stated that without Washington's support, Russia could have seized even more Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, has criticised the Biden administration’s approach, stating that aid was not "in the right numbers".

Quote from Kellogg: "They [the weapons] weren't there in the right time. The Biden administration had a fear of escalation. My belief is that great powers do not fear escalation." 

Background: Earlier, US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of purchasing US arms for Ukraine using funds from frozen Russian assets.

