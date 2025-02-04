Total of 110 combat clashes occur on battlefield, a third of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A Ukrainian soldier covers his ears to avoid hearing the explosion. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 110 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians attacked most often on the Pokrovsk and Kupiansk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 4 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 3 February], the enemy conducted 91 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 139 guided bombs, and launched 2,241 kamikaze drones. In addition, the enemy shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 6,000 times, including 138 times from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces stopped Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked four times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Terny, Novoliubivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, as well as towards Predtechyne and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 12 attacks near the settlements of Krymske, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The Russians sometimes used aircraft to support their operations.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 38 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Malynivka, Novopoltavka, Zelenе Pole, Tarasivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dachne and Pokrovsk. The Russians actively used assault and bomber aircraft.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Novyi Komar.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians tried to break through towards the village of Novosilka twice.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians, using aircraft, conducted eight unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks. The Russians conducted 60 airstrikes, dropping 91 guided bombs, and launched fire 441 times, including five times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

