Russian UAV attack on Cherkasy Oblast: drones hit industrial facilities, fire breaks out – photos

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 4 February 2025, 08:45
Russian UAV attack on Cherkasy Oblast: drones hit industrial facilities, fire breaks out – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Cherkasy Oblast with drones on the night of 3-4 February. Fires broke out at three private businesses in Cherkasy.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces and personnel were responding to airborne targets: 12 Shahed UAVs were destroyed within the oblast. However, this was not without adverse effects."

Rescue workers
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Taburets reported that as of 08:00, two fires had been extinguished, but another fire was still being contained.

There was no information about casualties. The extent of the damage is being established. Rescue workers are inspecting the area.

 
Rescue worker
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: On the night of 30-31 January, an explosion occurred near Cherkasy, and the Air Force reported a massive attack by Russian drones on Ukrainian oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Cherkasydronesattack
