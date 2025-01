Explosion occurs near Cherkasy during Russian drone attack

A column of smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

An explosion was reported near Cherkasy on the night of 30-31 January as Ukraine’s Air Force reported a large-scale Russian drone attack on Ukrainian regions.

Source: Suspilne Cherkasy, a Cherkasy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Suspilne reported an explosion near Cherkasy.

Advertisement:

The Air Force reported a threat of attack drones.

Support UP or become our patron!